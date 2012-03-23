* Czech Cal '13 around 49.65 euros
* Solar generation forecast above 4 GW next week
* Day ahead falls in Poland and Hungary
PRAGUE, March 23 Czech long-term power prices
hovered around a fresh five-week low on Friday and mild weather
weighed on spot and month contracts, traders said.
Electricity for the next work working day tumbled 3 euros to
37.50 euros ($49.48)as early spring weather kept temperatures
above seasonal norms and solar generation high.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
solar production in Germany at 4.6 GW on Monday and remaining
around that level for the week.
"The weekend continues the trend from the last couple of
days with mild and sunny weather and little wind and
precipitation," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Further along the curve, the front month fell 1.5 percent to
39.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload traded at around 49.65 euros,
near the lowest level in five weeks.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 17
cents to 52 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange cleared lower at 159.83
zlotys ($50.57)from 163.46 zlotys while electricity for Saturday
fell to 39.53 euros from 43.55 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Oil rebounded to around $124 a barrel on Friday after
Thursday's sell off as supply concerns underpinned prices
despite reassurances from the International Energy Agency.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 17 cents to 7.04 euros a tonne at 1458 GMT.
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
($1 = 3.1606 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)