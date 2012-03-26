* Renewable production caps day ahead gains

* Czech curve falls

* Day ahead rises in Hungary, steady in Poland

PRAGUE, March 26 Czech spot power gained on Monday as renewable forecasts were less than expected while curve prices fell along with coal and carbon to push Cal '13 baseload to a fresh low, traders said.

Day ahead rose 90 cents from the Friday-for-Monday delivery price to 38.40 euros ($50.93) per megawatt hour, with the discount to Germany at a little less than 3 euros.

Renewable production capped spot power gains as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar generation in Germany at 4.7 GW for Tuesday and for wind production to rise to 1.9 GW.

"It is a bit cooler and maybe there is a bit less wind than first expected," one trader said. "The long-term is heading down. Everything from the month to the years is down."

Along the curve, the front month fell more than 3 percent to 38.60 euros and Cal '13 baseload hit a fresh five-week low at 49.40 euros. It was the contract's lowest level since 49 euros on February 14.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 59 cents to 51.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Data from Poland's grid operator showed Poland's utilities would have a total of 3.0 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday.

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG launched new shale gas drilling in the southeast of the country in a continued bid to tap unconventional gas, despite a recent study showing Poland's shale gas potential could be far lower than previous forecasts.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX market was steady from Sunday at 153.88 zlotys ($49.15) while electricity for Tuesday jumped to 56.81 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Oil prices were steady at around $125 per barrel on Monday, pausing after a rally of around 1.5 percent the previous session as renewed worries about the financial stability of the eurozone returned to the fore.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 5.6 percent to 6.63 euros a tonne at 1358 GMT as mild weather choked energy demand. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)