* Renewable production caps day ahead gains
* Czech curve falls
* Day ahead rises in Hungary, steady in Poland
PRAGUE, March 26 Czech spot power gained on
Monday as renewable forecasts were less than expected while
curve prices fell along with coal and carbon to push Cal '13
baseload to a fresh low, traders said.
Day ahead rose 90 cents from the Friday-for-Monday delivery
price to 38.40 euros ($50.93) per megawatt hour, with the
discount to Germany at a little less than 3 euros.
Renewable production capped spot power gains as data from
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar
generation in Germany at 4.7 GW for Tuesday and for wind
production to rise to 1.9 GW.
"It is a bit cooler and maybe there is a bit less wind than
first expected," one trader said. "The long-term is heading
down. Everything from the month to the years is down."
Along the curve, the front month fell more than 3 percent to
38.60 euros and Cal '13 baseload hit a fresh five-week low at
49.40 euros. It was the contract's lowest level since 49 euros
on February 14.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 59 cents to 51.30 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Data from Poland's grid operator showed Poland's utilities
would have a total of 3.0 gigawatts of power offline for
maintenance on Wednesday.
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG launched new shale gas
drilling in the southeast of the country in a continued bid to
tap unconventional gas, despite a recent study showing Poland's
shale gas potential could be far lower than previous forecasts.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX market was steady from Sunday at
153.88 zlotys ($49.15) while electricity for Tuesday jumped to
56.81 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Oil prices were steady at around $125 per barrel on Monday,
pausing after a rally of around 1.5 percent the previous session
as renewed worries about the financial stability of the eurozone
returned to the fore.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down 5.6 percent to 6.63 euros a tonne at 1358
GMT as mild weather choked energy demand.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)