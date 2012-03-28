* Wind generation forecast to more than double to 15 GW

* Solar production to remain strong

* Bosnia announces 300 MW plant outage starting April 17

PRAGUE, March 28 A forecast surge in wind generation in the region combined with strong solar production sent Czech day ahead prices tumbling nearly 15 percent in light trading on Wednesday, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell 5.65 euros to 32.75 euros ($43.63)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the discount to neighboring Germany narrowing to 85 cents from around 1.40 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany more than doubling to nearly 16 GW with solar production dipping but remaining health at 3.5 GW.

"Low intraday volatility is responsible for the low liquidity," one trader said. "Not even the front month below 40 euros is increasing trading interest as most traders are probably already on Easter break."

Further along the curve, April delivery rose 95 cents to 39.45 euros while Cal '13 baseload ticked up to 49.90 euros, climbing further from a five-week low hit earlier in the week.

Around the region, the benchmark German '13 contract was up 27 cents to 51.95 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Bulgaria has abandoned plans to build the 2,000 megawatt Belene nuclear power plant on the Danube River and will construct a new gas power plant instead, a deputy finance minister was quoted as saying.

Bosnia's 300 megawatt Ugljevik coal-fired plant will go off line for 40 days of planned maintenance starting on April 17.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 145.53 zlotys ($46.75)from 147.56 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Thursday at 49.15 euros, up from 38.40 euros. Day ahead on the Hungarian day ahead market was at 39.90 euros.

Crude oil prices fell for a second session on Wednesday, weighed by the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States and some European nations.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 7 cents to 7.71 euros a tonne at 1350 GMT. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) ($1 = 3.1132 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)