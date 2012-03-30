* Power for Monday up on expectations for less wind

* Lithuania moves closer to nuclear power

WARSAW, March 30 Prices of Czech electricity for Monday delivery rose on forecasts for lower wind production in the region, but an expected increase in solar production kept a lid on gains.

Electricity for Monday was up 1.5 euros to 38.00 euros ($50.45) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market from the Friday delivery price. Power for Saturday fell, however, because of strong German winds combined with the usual trend that prices fall by around a third due to reduced weekend consumption.

"The price for Saturday is down based on wind generation, but that could be offset on Monday, when the strong wind is bound to disappear," a trader said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that German wind power production would still be high on Saturday but on Sunday was expected to fall below the normal levels. On Monday it is expected to be 6000 MWh/h lower.

Further along the curve, the April contract was nearly flat at 40.20 euros, while the Cal'13 contract lost 0.8 percent to 49.90 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload contract lost 55 cents to 51.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Gemany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange declined to 140.32 zlotys ($44.80) from 148.84 zlotys, while Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Saturday at 27.67 euros versus 51.84 euros.

Elsewhere in the region, Lithuania took a significant step forward on Friday toward realising plans for Japan's Hitachi to build a new nuclear plant by 2020-2022, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

Crude oil rose to nearly $123 a barrel on Friday after three losing sessions with support from a weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract were up 1.3 percent to 6.94 euros a tonne at 1359 GMT. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) ($1 = 3.1320 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)