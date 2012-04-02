* Czech Cal '12 dips slightly

* Poland's Belchatow to take 858 MW unit offline

* Spot rises in Poland, falls in Hungary

PRAGUE, April 2 A steep drop in wind generation levels in the region sent Czech day ahead prices soaring on Monday while Poland's grid operator announced a looming shut-down of a unit at the country's biggest power plant.

Electricity for Tuesday surged 8 euros to 46 euros ($61.26)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from the Friday-for-Monday delivery price, putting the discount to neighboring Germany at around 2.25 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation levels in Germany dropping to 1.4 GW, well below the peak near 17 GW hit late last week when strong renewables kept spot prices low. Solar production for Tuesday was forecast lower at 3.6 GW.

"The fall in wind seems to be supporting spot prices today," one trader said.

Further along the curve, baseload electricity for 2013 delivery dipped 10 cents to 49.80 euros in over-the-counter trade.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 25 cents lower at 51.55 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Poland, data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, including an 858-megawatt block at Belchatow.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 167.01 zlotys ($53.55)from 147.13 zlotys a day earlier while electricity for Tuesday fell to 53.12 euros from 69.82 euros a day earlier.

Oil slipped below $123 a barrel on Monday, following a 14 percent rise in the first quarter, as economic contraction in Europe outweighed a brighter outlook in China and global supply concerns.

The European Union benchmark carbon price fell to a new record low on Monday after the release of weaker-than-expected EU emissions data.

The price of EU carbon futures fell to 6.14 euros a tonne by 1411 GMT, down nearly 14 percent on the previous day's close. ($1 = 0.7509 euros) ($1 = 3.1188 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)