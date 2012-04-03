* Czech Cal '13 lowest since February 14
* Wind generation forecast at 4.6 GW
* Serbian water levels forecast mixed
PRAGUE, April 3 Forecasts for higher wind
production in the region weighed on Czech spot prices on Tuesday
while long-term prices hit a near six-week low on falling oil
and carbon, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday fell to 43.30 euros ($57.59) per
megawatt hour from 46 euros a day ago in the over-the-counter
market with the discount to neighbouring Germany widening to
around 3.70 euros.
Market operator OTE cleared Czech day ahead prices nearly 1
percent higher at 46.21 euros even as forecasts from Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon pegged wind generation in Germany to more
than double to 4.6 GW.
"I'm surprised," one trader said about the OTE premium to
the over-the-counter price. "Hours 20 and 21 were pricey."
Curve prices fell with the front month dipping more than 1
percent to 38.70 euros and Cal '13 sliding 35 cents to 49.45
euros. This was the contract's lowest level since hitting 49
euros on February 14.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
40 cents lower at 51.25 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to
fall or stay flat, except for the Danube where they were
expected to rise through April 10, Serbia's hydrometeorological
service said in a weekly forecast.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid
operator PSE Operator showed.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 167.01 zlotys
($53.59)from 147.13 zlotys while on Hungary's HUPX electricity
for Wednesday rose to 70.82 euros from 53.12 euros.
U.S. crude futures fell $1 to $104.23 a barrel on
Tuesday as worries about weaker demand in key oil consumer the
United States outweighed supply concerns.
European Union carbon prices hit a record low of just over 6
euros ($7.98) a tonne on Tuesday, extending a precipitous fall
after EU emissions data released on Monday showed a bigger
surplus of permits than expected.
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
($1 = 3.1162 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Merriman)