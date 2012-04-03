* Czech Cal '13 lowest since February 14

* Wind generation forecast at 4.6 GW

* Serbian water levels forecast mixed

PRAGUE, April 3 Forecasts for higher wind production in the region weighed on Czech spot prices on Tuesday while long-term prices hit a near six-week low on falling oil and carbon, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday fell to 43.30 euros ($57.59) per megawatt hour from 46 euros a day ago in the over-the-counter market with the discount to neighbouring Germany widening to around 3.70 euros.

Market operator OTE cleared Czech day ahead prices nearly 1 percent higher at 46.21 euros even as forecasts from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon pegged wind generation in Germany to more than double to 4.6 GW.

"I'm surprised," one trader said about the OTE premium to the over-the-counter price. "Hours 20 and 21 were pricey."

Curve prices fell with the front month dipping more than 1 percent to 38.70 euros and Cal '13 sliding 35 cents to 49.45 euros. This was the contract's lowest level since hitting 49 euros on February 14.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 40 cents lower at 51.25 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to fall or stay flat, except for the Danube where they were expected to rise through April 10, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 167.01 zlotys ($53.59)from 147.13 zlotys while on Hungary's HUPX electricity for Wednesday rose to 70.82 euros from 53.12 euros.

U.S. crude futures fell $1 to $104.23 a barrel on Tuesday as worries about weaker demand in key oil consumer the United States outweighed supply concerns.

European Union carbon prices hit a record low of just over 6 euros ($7.98) a tonne on Tuesday, extending a precipitous fall after EU emissions data released on Monday showed a bigger surplus of permits than expected. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) ($1 = 3.1162 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Merriman)