* Czech spot up on local outages, less wind in region
* Cal'13 flat amid quiet pre-Easter trading
* Czech May capacity offers published
WARSAW, April 4 Power plant outages and
forecasts for lower wind production in the region pushed Czech
spot prices up on Wednesday in quiet trading ahead of Easter
holidays, traders said.
Data from Czech utility CEZ's web site showed unplanned
outages totaling 1,380 MW at the Chvaletice, Pocerady, Melnik
and Prunerov coal-fired power plants.
Electricity for Thursday delivery rose to 47.60 euros
($63.49) per megawatt hour from 43.30 euros a day ago in the
over-the-counter market.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon wind power production
in Germany was forecast to decrease on Thursday to just below 2
GW from 5.4 GW a day earlier.
"There were some outages and also less wind in Germany was
driving prices up," one trader said. "There was also pressure
from additional demand from Hungary."
Further along the curve, Cal '13 edged up 30 cents to 49.70
euros, rebounding from yesterday's six-week low on the back of
weak carbon prices.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose slightly to 51.30 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH
(CAO) published offered capacities for its auction for cross
border capacity in May in the CEE region.
In Poland, grid operator data showed the country's utilities
would have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for
maintenance on Friday.
Poland's and Slovakia's gas network operators have also
selected a contractor for a study of a planned gas link that
would be part of a corridor joining liquefied gas terminals in
Poland and Croatia.
In Serbia, the grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS)
announced the total cross-border capacity available for
allocation in May through a joint auction with Hungary.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 175.96 zlotys
($56.82)from 167.01 zlotys, while on Hungary's HUPX electricity
for Thursday declined to 56.35 euros from 70.82 euros the day
before.
Oil prices dipped towards $124 a barrel on worries demand
for crude could be curtailed after the U.S. central bank dashed
hopes of further economic stimulus and news Saudi Arabia would
likely keep output high in the event of a stock release.
European Union carbon prices slumped 5.6 percent to 6.13 a
tonne at 1259 GMT on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
($1 = 3.0971 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Alison Birrane)