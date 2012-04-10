* Czech/German cross-border capacities limited

* Renewable production forecast to fall

* Spread to Germany widens to around 11 euros

PRAGUE, April 10 Czech day-ahead power fell on Tuesday on healthy supplies, while limited capacity for exports due in part to technical problems helped push the spread with neighboring Germany far wider, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday dropped 8.50 euros to 40 euros ($52.28) per megawatt hour from the start of the trading session, leaving the discount to the day-ahead contract in Germany at around 11 euros. This was far wider than the 2 euro range where the spread had hovered in recent weeks.

"Cross-border capacities were cut quite a bit and the CAO (the office that coordinates cross-border capacity allocation) had some problems with their software, so not everybody got them," one trader said.

While data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed renewable production would be low, with wind generation falling to 2 GW and solar steady at around 2 GW as well, Czech power plants were providing plenty of supply as most plants were running at or near capacity.

Further along the curve, trade was slow following the Easter holiday, with Cal '13 baseload rising 20 cents to 49.65 euros and representing the only contract seen changing hands.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 6 cents to 51.40 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX soared to 83.36 euros from 64.74 euros a day earlier, while Poland's POLPX cleared electricity for Wednesday up at 178.25 zlotys ($55.77) from 155.07 zlotys.

Bulgarian grid operator Electricity System Operator (ESO)announced total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in May.

Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) published the May results of its monthly auction for cross-border capacity allocation with Hungary in which 19 firms took part.

Oil slipped below $122 as soft Chinese import data raised concerns about oil demand growth in the world's second-biggest consumer.

European carbon prices dipped 2.4 percent in thin trade on Tuesday morning, taking a lead from lower equity and energy prices, traders said. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) ($1 = 3.1962 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)