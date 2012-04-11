* Export capacity limited to Germany/Hungary
* POLPX volumes drop 42 pct in March
* Slovenian nuclear power plant offline
PRAGUE, April 11 Low wind generation levels
drove Czech day ahead prices higher on Wednesday but
expectations for strong solar output capped gains as
cross-border export capacity remained tight, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday rose 5 euros to 45 euros
($58.87)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with
the spread to Germany remaining wide at about an 8 euro
discount, from a spread of around 12 euros a day earlier.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany dropping to below 1 GW for Thursday
with solar production hovering around 4 GW.
"A big Czech utility is selling," one trader said. "The
system is long and capacity to Germany and Hungary is tight."
Curve trading remained slow following the Easter holiday
with Cal '13 baseload stable at around 49.60 euros in the
over-the-counter market.
The benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 7 cents to
51.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
Slovenia's only nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) will be
closed for about 40 days from April 14 for a regular
maintenance.
Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on
Wednesday announced the total cross-border power capacity
available for allocation in May.
In Poland, power exchange POLPX said volumes slumped 42 in
March from a year ago with traders attributing the fall to a
decline in trade related to uncertainty over the European
Union's carbon emissions trading scheme.
Day ahead on POLPX rose a little more than 4 zlotys to
176.58 zlotys ($55.07)while Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity
for Thursday lower at 59.06 euros from 83.36 euros.
Oil slipped below $120 a barrel and traded near its lowest
in almost two months, pressured by rising U.S. inventories and
concern about the strength of global demand.
EU carbon failed to get a lift from rebounding stock markets
on Wednesday as banks sold permits ahead of testing negotiations
between lawmakers on whether to withdraw supply.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
($1 = 3.2066 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)