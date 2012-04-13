* German, Austrian power capacity seen up 3.8 pct to April
20
* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, April 13 Czech power for the next
working day fell on a forecast for increased wind power output
while the forward curve rose slightly, traders said on Friday.
Electricity for Monday traded at 45.25 euros ($59.61) per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market or down 2.5 euros
from the Friday delivery price.
Wind power production in Germany is set to increase compared
to Friday's outcome and linger around the seasonal normal, data
from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.
"Average output is expected to be around 5 GW whereas
highest levels are expected in the morning of roughly 7 GW," its
analyst said.
Further along the curve, May contract rose 55 cents to 40.55
euros and Cal '13 was up 15 cents to 49.85 euros in the
over-the-counter trade on a forecast of cooler weather, traders
said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
up 4 cents to 51.45 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to
April 20 looked set to rise by 3.8 percent as operators ramp up
capacity again after the Easter holiday demand lull, EEX data
showed.
Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Saturday at 49.39
euros from 50.38 a day earlier while day ahead on Poland's POLPX
fell to 169.06 zlotys ($53.44) from 174.72.
Oil eased towards $121 a barrel after the economy of
energy-hungry China expanded at the slowest rate in nearly three
years, reinforcing the prospect of slower growth in demand for
oil.
The EU carbon futures traded at 7.27 euros a
tonne, or up 1.25 percent at 1431 GMT.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
($1 = 3.1637 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)