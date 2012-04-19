* Czech Cal '13 at lowest level since Feb. 14

* Wind generation see at 1 GW

* Spot rises in Poland

PRAGUE, April 19 A fall in forecasts for renewables in the region supported Czech day ahead power on Thursday while the benchmark long-term price hit a fresh two-month low as carbon fell, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose nearly 5 percent to 49.50 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the discount to neighboring Germany narrowing to around 3.75 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to about 1 GW and solar production at 3.9 GW.

"The decrease in renewables is helping the spot," one trader said. "Speculators are probably pushing down the Cal '13."

Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload fell 20 cents to 49.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. This was the lowest level since 49 euros on February 14.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract declined 19 cents to 50.80 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

In Poland, a government source told Reuters the Polish treasury has no plans to give up control of the country's No.2 utility Tauron and has held no talks on such a spinoff with state-controlled copper miner KGHM. ID:nL6E8FJ3RQ]

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 183.11 zlotys from 178.03 zlotys while electricity for Friday traded at 61 euros in Hungary's over-the-counter market.

Crude oil gained, bouncing from a two-month low set the previous session, as a Spanish bond auction attracted strong investor demand, alleviating some concerns about the health of the euro zone economy.

European carbon prices dipped 2 percent Thursday morning in a nervous market ahead of a Dutch permit auction and a meeting of EU environment ministers to discuss reforming the cap-and-trade scheme. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by William Hardy)