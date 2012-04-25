* Czech Cal '13 lowest since January 23
* Wind, Solar generation forecast higher
* Slovakia eyes AAU sales
PRAGUE, April 25 Higher temperatures and wind
generation in the region drove Czech spot electricity lower on
Wednesday as long-term prices hit a four-month low on worries
over the economy, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday fell to 40.75 euros ($53.80) per
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from 43.60
euros a day earlier. The discount to neighboring Germany widened
to around 1.75 euros from 90 cents.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
German wind production rising to 7.4 GW and solar generation
rising to 3.8 GW.
"On the spot it is the fundamentals pushing it down," one
trader said. "The Cal drop is looking very local but the big
picture looks like a downtrend with euro zone fears and a low
spot."
Further along the curve, baseload electricity for 2013
delivery fell 15 cents to 48.70 euros on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe, hitting the lowest level since the same
price on January 23.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '3 was down 17
cents to 50.40 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.
Shale gas exploration firm Hutton Energy may consider
pulling out of the Czech Republic due to an uncertain regulatory
landscape in the central European nation.
Slovakia is in talks with Japanese companies and two
European Union members on the sale of 27 million surplus Kyoto
emission rights, the Environment Ministry said.
Day ahead fell more than 11 percent to 43.40 in
over-the-counter trade in Hungary, bringing the contract more in
line with its regional peers. Electricity for Thursday fell to
168.17 zlotys ($52.86)from 176.63 on Poland's POLPX.
Brent crude oil gained, with investors expecting that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may give hints of more monetary easing,
supporting demand sensitive assets.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 5 cents to 7.14 euros a tonne at 1329 GMT.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
($1 = 3.1817 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)