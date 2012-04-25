* Czech Cal '13 lowest since January 23

* Wind, Solar generation forecast higher

* Slovakia eyes AAU sales

PRAGUE, April 25 Higher temperatures and wind generation in the region drove Czech spot electricity lower on Wednesday as long-term prices hit a four-month low on worries over the economy, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday fell to 40.75 euros ($53.80) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from 43.60 euros a day earlier. The discount to neighboring Germany widened to around 1.75 euros from 90 cents.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for German wind production rising to 7.4 GW and solar generation rising to 3.8 GW.

"On the spot it is the fundamentals pushing it down," one trader said. "The Cal drop is looking very local but the big picture looks like a downtrend with euro zone fears and a low spot."

Further along the curve, baseload electricity for 2013 delivery fell 15 cents to 48.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, hitting the lowest level since the same price on January 23.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '3 was down 17 cents to 50.40 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Shale gas exploration firm Hutton Energy may consider pulling out of the Czech Republic due to an uncertain regulatory landscape in the central European nation.

Slovakia is in talks with Japanese companies and two European Union members on the sale of 27 million surplus Kyoto emission rights, the Environment Ministry said.

Day ahead fell more than 11 percent to 43.40 in over-the-counter trade in Hungary, bringing the contract more in line with its regional peers. Electricity for Thursday fell to 168.17 zlotys ($52.86)from 176.63 on Poland's POLPX.

Brent crude oil gained, with investors expecting that the U.S. Federal Reserve may give hints of more monetary easing, supporting demand sensitive assets.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 5 cents to 7.14 euros a tonne at 1329 GMT. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) ($1 = 3.1817 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)