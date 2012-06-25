* Czech spot trades above Germany

* Balkan heat wave supports Hungary prices

* CEZ restarts Temelin Unit 2

PRAGUE, June 25 Forecasts for lower renewable supply supported Czech day-ahead power on Monday while a heat wave in the Balkans supported the near end of the curve in Hungary as the July and August contracts gained, trader said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to 38.25 euros ($47.95) per megawatt hour, down 75 cents from the Friday-for-Monday delivery price and trading just above the day-ahead price in neighbouring Germany.

"We are buying Germany and bidding for capacity to get it here because it is cheap," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '13 rose 15 cents to 47.30 euros while the front month gained 65 cents to 39.60 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, Czech electricity producer CEZ said it has restarted the 1,000-megawatt Unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant on Sunday following a refuelling outage.

The benchmark German Cal '13 contract slipped 7 cents to 48.40 euros in afternoon trade while the Hungarian near curve remained strong due to a heat wave in the Balkans that pushed up prices in the region.

Power for July in Hungary rose 1 euro to 56 euros while August delivery jumped nearly 11 percent to 56.25 euros as temperatures soared above 30 degrees Celsius in the Balkans, traders said.

Hungary exports surplus power to the Balkans where the heat is expected to increase demand for air-conditioning.

"The main reason for that is a fresh heat wave that has hit the region," a trader said.

In Poland, data from the grid operator showed utilities would have a total of 2.5 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday.

Regulators, suppliers, exchange operators and pipeline operators are making enough progress in talks to launch a gas exchange in Poland in the fourth quarter of 2012, the head of the energy regulator URE said.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 161.07 zlotys ($47.23)from 159.96 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday jumped to 53.04 euros from 41.01 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Brent crude slipped on Monday, briefly falling below $90 with concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis hitting investor confidence.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 3 percent to 7.90 euros a tonne at 1528 GMT. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) ($1 = 3.4103 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)