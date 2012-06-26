* Wind generation forecast to fall to 2.5 GW

* Polish utilities to have 2.1 GW offline on Thursday

* Day-ahead rises in Poland, falls in Hungary

PRAGUE, June 26 An expected steep fall in renewable supply and higher demand due to rising temperatures drove Czech day-ahead power higher on Tuesday, while long-term prices gained along with oil, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery jumped 10.60 euros to 48.85 euros ($60.96) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, above the day-ahead price of around 48.75 euros in neighbouring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany to fall to 2.5 GW from 9.3 GW and solar production to slip to just under 4 GW.

Temperatures were also forecast to begin rising on Wednesday before topping 30 degrees Celsius at the weekend, increasing demand as people turn up their air conditioners.

"High levels of wind power vanish, while also solar production in the peak is significantly reduced," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Consumption due to higher temperatures tightens the balance from the demand side."

Further along the curve, the front month gained nearly 3 percent to 41 euros, while Cal '13 baseload rose 30 cents to 47.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 40 cents to 48.75 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Czech electricity producer CEZ said it would sell one or two coal-burning power plants in an attempt to end an investigation into suspected anti-competitive behaviour by the European Commission.

In Poland, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed utilities would have a total of 2.1 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange increased to 185.34 zlotys ($54.27) from 161.07 zlotys, while on Hungary's HUPX electricity for Wednesday fell to 49.50 euros from 53.04 euros.

Oil climbed towards $92 per barrel as the prospect of a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles and rising tension over Syria offset concerns about a weakening economic outlook.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1.5 percent to 8.18 euros a tonne at 1442 GMT. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) ($1 = 3.4150 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)