* Czech day ahead falls, rises in Hungary and Poland

* Solar generation forecast at around 5 GW

* Poland delays nuclear tender

PRAGUE, June 27 Czech long-term power prices fell on Wednesday along with carbon and oil, while day ahead fell slightly as forecasts for strong solar production in the region offset lower wind generation and higher consumption, traders said.

Cal '13 baseload fell 35 cents to 47.45 euros ($59.17)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Europe with market participants citing a fall in carbon prices as reason. The front month declined more than 2 percent to 40.15 euros.

Day ahead fell 55 cents to 48.30 euros as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to just under 1 GW with solar production at around 5 GW.

"Solar power production is expected up around 1,600 MW on average and more than offset the increase in consumption and lower wind in the peak hours," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 10 cents to 48.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

The head of Germany's energy industry association BDEW said the country needs a new power market system by 2015 at the latest to manage the shift towards more renewable resources.

In Poland, top utility PGE has delayed launching the technology supplier tender for the country's first nuclear power plant as the utility works out how it will finance the multi-billion dollar project.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 185.34 zlotys ($54.31)from 161.07 zlotys while electricity for Thursday increased to 56.72 euros from 49.50 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday on mounting concerns that European leaders would fail to solve the region's debt crisis at a meeting this week, offsetting tighter North Sea oil supply which saw it bounce the previous session.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 1 percent to 7.99 euros a tonne at 1248 GMT. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) ($1 = 3.4128 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)