* Poland to have 4.0 GW offline on Thursday

* Serbian water levels seen down next week

* Day ahead in Hungary falls

PRAGUE, July 3 Czech day-ahead power rose slightly on Tuesday due to low levels of wind power production, while long-term power prices edged higher along with firmer prices for oil and carbon, traders said.

Power for Wednesday delivery rose 75 cents to 47.40 euros ($59.65) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production falling to 1.2 GW and solar power output increasing to 5.2 GW on Wednesday.

Further along the curve, the front month was steady at 37.80 euros, while Cal '13 baseload gained 55 cents to 47.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 44 cents to 48.85 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Serbian water levels for power generation are expected to fall slightly through July 10 after they mainly declined last week, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Power for Wednesday on Hungary's HUPX dropped to 81.97 euros from 116.73 euros as the country and the Balkans region were hit by a heat wave.

"There is still limited cross-border capacity because of the heat but less speculative buying," one trader said.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 191.06 zlotys ($56.98) from 190.69 zlotys.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.0 GW of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed.

Oil topped $101 a barrel for the first time in three weeks as tension over Iran increased concerns about threats to supply and as investors bet on further policy action to support global economic growth.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose 2.45 percent to 8.35 euros a tonne at 1507 GMT. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) ($1 = 3.3530 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)