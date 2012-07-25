* CEZ reports 330 MW in unplanned outages

* Renewable levels forecast steady

* Spot rises in Hungary and Poland

PRAGUE, July 25 Czech day ahead power rose on Wednesday due to warm weather, low wind output and outages in the region as renewable levels were forecast to remain steady in the coming days, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery gained 1.6 percent to 49.39 euros ($59.69)per megawatt hour on market operator OTE's daily auction.

Supply in the region was crimped after a fire at Poland's Turow power plant forced the shut-down of three units at the 2.1 GW facility.

Czech utility CEZ also reported unplanned outages at Ledvice and Prunerov, representing 330 MW, while a number of other facilities were scheduled for planned outages.

"Because of the fire and outages our region is higher in demand," one trader said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon also showed wind generation in Germany would remain under 2 GW through next Wednesday with solar levels hovering around 5 GW.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 6 cents to 47.70 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica cancelled most of its bilateral deals under which it sold electricity at below market prices, Economy Minister Daniel Chitoiu said.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 184.96 zlotys ($53.12)from 174.16 zlotys following the incident at the Turow power plant while electricity for Thursday increased to 50.64 euros from 47.89 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

Crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday, as concern about threats to oil supply from the Middle East offset worries about oil demand from the euro zone.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, had tumbled nearly 6 percent to 6.80 euros a tonne at 1355 GMT. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) ($1 = 3.4818 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)