* Solar levels forecast steady
* Day ahead up in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, July 26 Czech spot power fell on
Thursday on a forecast of ample solar power supply and lower
consumption due to the weekly business cycle while the front
year contract climbed off a four-week low tracking a rise in oil
prices, traders said.
Electricity for Friday fell almost 6 percent to 46.45 euros
($56.31) per megawatt-hour on the Czech market operator OTE's
daily auction. The contract lost 2 euros to 47.25 euros in the
over-the-counter market.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the
approaching Friday effect weighing on consumption as solar
levels were staying high in Germany, the region's main renewable
power generator. Wind power levels were forecast very low.
Further along the curve, August contract gained 20 cents to
39.60 euros.
Cal '13 baseload climbed off a four-week low to 46.70 euros,
or 25 cents up from Wednesday close on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
gained 30 cents to 47.95 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Bulgaria plans to cut guaranteed rates for electricity
generated from new solar power parks by an average of 30 percent
from September after halving the feed-in tariffs in late June,
its energy regulator said on Thursday.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 57.62 euros from 50.63
euros while power for Friday on Poland's POLPX exchange gained
3.93 zlotys to 188.89 zlotys ($54.59).
"There is a limited cross-border capacity from Slovakia and
Austria to Hungary where temperatures are again rising," one
trader said.
He also said that Wednesday's decision by Romania's
state-run power producer Hidroelectrica to cancel most of its
bilateral deals under which it sold electricity at below market
prices has spurred speculative buying.
Oil prices rebounded to over $105 a barrel on Thursday after
the European Central Bank president promised to do whatever was
necessary to protect the euro from collapse, causing the single
currency to rally.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were up 0.44 percent to 6.89 euros a tonne at 1438 GMT.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
($1 = 3.4604 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)