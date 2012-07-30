* Slovak market short in hours 21 and 22

* Bosnia utility restarts power plant

* Spot prices gain in Poland and Hungary

PRAGUE, July 30 Rising consumption and falling renewable supply lifted Czech day ahead power on Monday as limited cross border capacity sent the Slovak spot price above its neighbouring Czech counterpart, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery gained nearly 4 percent to 45.12 euros ($55.81) on market operator OTE's daily auction where the Slovak day ahead price was 52.70 euros due to unexplained limits in cross border capacity affecting the normally integrated markets.

"Slovakia is short in hours 21 and 22," one trader said. "There are some limits at the Czech and Slovak borders."

Despite the holiday, demand was also forecast higher, according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data that showed renewable supply in Germany easing to around 6.6 GW.

Nuclear supply was also lower after Czech utility CEZ on Friday disconnected the 1,013 GW Temelin unit 2 for a planned 50-day outage for maintenance.

Further along the curve, baseload electricity for 2013 delivery fell 25 cents to 45.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as carbon tumbled more than 4 percent.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 8 cents to 47.97 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Elsewhere, Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH restarted two 200 megawatt units at its Tuzla coal-fired power plant over the weekend after an unplanned outage had shut them down on July 26, a spokesman said.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX ticked up to 176.70 zlotys ($53.04)from 173.45 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday rose 1 euro to 57.61 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange as the spot price traded well above the level of its regional peers.

Brent crude oil fell under $106 a barrel on Monday, erasing early gains as hopes faded that the United States and Europe would soon announce measures to shore up their fragile economies, which could boost the outlook for oil demand.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, had fallen more than 4 percent to 6.62 euros a tonne at 1353 GMT. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) ($1 = 3.3315 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)