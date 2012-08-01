* Temperatures forecast above 30 degrees Celsius

* Czech/Slovak markets split for fourth straight day

* Spot rises in Czech, Poland and Hungary

PRAGUE, Aug 1 The Czech and Slovak markets diverged for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as day ahead power gained in Central Europe due to rising temperatures expected to boost demand and offset more input from renewables, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday rose nearly 4 percent to 44.92 euros ($55.32)per megawatt hour on Czech market operator's daily auction where the Slovak day ahead price climbed to 46.90 euros with limited cross border capacity forcing the normally joined markets apart.

Temperatures were forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius in the Czech Republic, spurring a rise in consumption as people increase air conditioner usage.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point forecast Czech demand hitting 6.7 GW on Thursday with wind production in Germany rising to 2.8 GW and solar generation hovering around 5.3 GW.

"On the spot it still pays to buy in Germany as the CEPS/SEPS market is stressed due to the decoupling," one trader said. "Cross border from Germany cost 13 cents and 6 cents while EEX was 2 EUR below OTE

Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload rose 35 cents to 47.45 euros while the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 41 cents to 48.70 euros on Germany's EEX.

Around the region, key European power, gas and coal forward contracts were testing important resistance markers on Wednesday morning as traders gauged the mood for an upward revision in a market that some believe has bottomed out.

Data from Polish grid operator PSE Operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 4.1 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 187.47 zlotys ($56.25)from 176.70 zlotys while the electricity for Thursday contract on Hungary's HUPX surged nearly 14 euros to 66.24 euros to trade well above levels of its regional peers.

Oil futures rose above $105 per barrel underpinned by positive Chinese data from HSBC while investors await statements from the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank on possible steps to reinject momentum into their respective economies.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, had risen 4 cents to 6.97 euros a tonne at 1348 GMT. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) ($1 = 3.3328 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)