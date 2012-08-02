* Polish utilities to have 3.6 GW offline on Saturday

* Czech grid operator cuts cross-border capacity for Friday

* Spot rises in Poland, falls in Hungary

PRAGUE, Aug 2 The Czech and Slovak power markets converged on Thursday after splitting the previous four sessions due to technical restrictions that had limited cross border capacity, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery was 45.32 euros ($55.73)per megwatt hour on market operator OTE's daily auction, trading around 60 cents above the over-the-counter price. The Czech price rose from 44.92 euros and the Slovak contract fell from 46.90 euros on OTE.

Forecasts from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany dropping to 1.1 GW and solar production falling to 3.7 GW. Czech consumption was pegged at 6.5 GW.

"The forecast tomorrow is close to sideways," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Lower consumption is offset by lower renewables as both solar during peak hours and wind especially in off-peak hours drop out of the system."

Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload rose 10 cents to 47.45 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 9 cents to 48.70 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade.

The Czech grid operator said it would cut cross-border capacity on the Slovak border on Friday due to technical restrictions that have caused the Czech and Slovak markets to decouple this week.

In Romania, a new law regulating the local power market has left traders sratching their heads but pressing on with business despite uncertainty on its full implications.

The Polish electricity market will not be fully opened until 2015, two years later than previously planned, the head of Poland's energy regulator URE was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Data from Poland's grid operator also showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.6 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday.

Polish day ahead power rose to 182.60 zlotys ($54.74)from 178.62 zlotys while electricity for Friday fell to 60.15 euros on Hungary's HUPX as demand due to a Balkan drought kept the day ahead contract well above regional peers.

Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Thursday in volatile trading that also hit equities and foreign exchange markets reacting first to data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week and to comments from European Bank President Mario Draghi.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, had risen more than 1 percent to 7.09 euros a tonne at 1401 GMT. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) ($1 = 3.3356 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)