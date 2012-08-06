* Romania's Hidroelectrica to cut power deliveries

* Poland's PGE to take 858 MW unit offline

* Planned Czech grid work to close Polish-Slovak lines

PRAGUE, Aug 6 Day-ahead prices in the normally joined Czech and Slovak markets diverged on Monday due to technical issues that caused the Czech grid operator to restrict supplies to Slovakia, traders said.

Czech electricity for Tuesday delivery cleared market operator OTE's daily auction 9 percent lower at 40.41 euros ($49.87) as wind generation in the region was forecast higher.

But Slovak day-ahead shot up 33 percent to 59.11 euros as the technical restrictions on cross-border capacity for much of the day crimped supplies. [ID: nL6E8J665N]

"Slovakia traded up to 7 euros higher than Czech on the over-the-counter market as well," one trader said.

The grid operator said planned work on the interconnector between the Czech Republic and Slovakia would also result in the closing of cross-border lines between Slovakia and Poland to around Aug. 24.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 7.3 GW, with solar production up to 4.8 GW.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month gained about 3.5 percent to 44.75 euros in light trade, while Cal '13 baseload was uncharged at 47.60 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 ticked 2 cents higher to 48.85 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

In Romania, troubled state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica said it would declare force majeure from Aug. 7 and would cut energy deliveries as a severe drought has lowered its output.

Poland's top utility, PGE, will shut the country's largest 858 megawatt power unit in Belchatow for maintenance starting Aug. 8 and ending on Aug. 16, grid firm PSE-Operator said on Monday.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 171.03 zlotys ($51.86) from 162.33 zlotys, while electricity for Tuesday rose to 49.24 euros from 47.81 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

German utility RWE bought a 30 MW wind farm in Poland from Spain's Gamesa, increasing its Polish wind energy portfolio to 152 MW, RWE said on Monday.

Oil fell by over $1 a barrel on Monday, retreating from gains last week, as investors awaited more clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for oil demand.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1 cent to 7.10 euros a tonne at 1227 GMT. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) ($1 = 3.2979 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)