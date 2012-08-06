* Romania's Hidroelectrica to cut power deliveries
* Poland's PGE to take 858 MW unit offline
* Planned Czech grid work to close Polish-Slovak lines
PRAGUE, Aug 6 Day-ahead prices in the normally
joined Czech and Slovak markets diverged on Monday due to
technical issues that caused the Czech grid operator to restrict
supplies to Slovakia, traders said.
Czech electricity for Tuesday delivery cleared market
operator OTE's daily auction 9 percent lower at 40.41 euros
($49.87) as wind generation in the region was forecast higher.
But Slovak day-ahead shot up 33 percent to 59.11 euros as
the technical restrictions on cross-border capacity for much of
the day crimped supplies. [ID: nL6E8J665N]
"Slovakia traded up to 7 euros higher than Czech on the
over-the-counter market as well," one trader said.
The grid operator said planned work on the interconnector
between the Czech Republic and Slovakia would also result in the
closing of cross-border lines between Slovakia and Poland to
around Aug. 24.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany rising to 7.3 GW, with solar
production up to 4.8 GW.
Further along the curve, the Czech front month gained about
3.5 percent to 44.75 euros in light trade, while Cal '13
baseload was uncharged at 47.60 euros on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 ticked 2
cents higher to 48.85 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
In Romania, troubled state-owned hydro power producer
Hidroelectrica said it would declare force majeure from Aug. 7
and would cut energy deliveries as a severe drought has lowered
its output.
Poland's top utility, PGE, will shut the country's
largest 858 megawatt power unit in Belchatow for maintenance
starting Aug. 8 and ending on Aug. 16, grid firm PSE-Operator
said on Monday.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 171.03 zlotys
($51.86) from 162.33 zlotys, while electricity for Tuesday rose
to 49.24 euros from 47.81 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
German utility RWE bought a 30 MW wind farm in
Poland from Spain's Gamesa, increasing its Polish wind
energy portfolio to 152 MW, RWE said on Monday.
Oil fell by over $1 a barrel on Monday, retreating from
gains last week, as investors awaited more clues on the health
of the global economy and the outlook for oil demand.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 1 cent to 7.10 euros a tonne at 1227 GMT.
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
($1 = 3.2979 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)