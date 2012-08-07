* PGE reports unplanned outage at 2 Turow units
* Czech Cal '13 unchanged at 47.65 euros per megawatt hour
* Spot rises in Poland and Hungary
PRAGUE, Aug 7 Czech day ahead power gained on
Tuesday as wind generation in the region was forecast to drop
sharply while Czech and Slovak prices converged a day after
splitting, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday rose nearly 8 percent to 43.61
euros ($54.13) per megawatt on market OTE's daily auction where
the Czech and Slovak price converged a day after splitting due
to restrictions on cross-border capacity.
Day ahead power fell almost two euros to around 44 euros in
the over-the-counter market to trade almost in line with
neighboring Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast wind
production to fall by more than half to 3.2 GW with solar
generation ticking slightly higher to 4.6 GW.
"Wind power production is expected to plummet from the high
levels seen today," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "The daily
average falls by 4 GW, the peak average by more than 5 GW."
Trading remained light along the curve with the front month
falling 5 cents to 49.10 euros in the over-the-counter market
and Cal '13 baseload unchanged at 47.65 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
gained 20 cents to 49.10 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
afternoon trade.
In Poland, top utility PGE shut down two units at
its power plant in Turow for unplanned maintenance before noon
on Monday, grid operator PSE-Operator said.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.9 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid
company PSE Operator showed.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 176.87 zlotys
($54.37)from 171.03 zlotys while electricty for Wednesday surged
to 66.33 euros from 49.24 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Oil futures stayed above $110 a barrel after jumping by $1,
as supply worries came to the forefront with North Sea
production due to hit a record low in September, Middle East
tensions and the start of hurricane season in the Gulf of
Mexico.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were up more than 1 percent 7.26 euros a tonne at 1312 GMT.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
($1 = 3.2534 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)