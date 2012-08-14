* Czech Cal '13 rises to 48.85 euros, highest since April 30 * Polish utilities to have 4 GW offline on Thursday * Serbia publishes September cross-border capacity results PRAGUE, Aug 14 Weaker demand due to the Assumption Day holiday and healthy renewable production levels pushed Czech prompt power down on Tuesday, while the Czech and Slovak prices converged a day after splitting due to cross-border capacity cuts. Czech electricity for Wednesday fell 10 percent to 43.47 euros ($53.69) per megawattt hour in market operator OTE's daily auction. Day-ahead in the over-the-counter market fell to 43 euros, about 75 cents below levels in neighbouring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 2.5 GW and solar production steady at 6.3 GW. "Lower consumption ... due to Assumption will keep a lid on the spot prices, and rising wind power also points to somewhat lower prices," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, Czech Cal '13 baseload rose to 48.85 euros, nearly a four-month high, on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as oil and carbon both gained. It was the highest level since reaching 48.85 euros on April 30. Czech grid operator CEPS said it would halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia on Wednesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 21 cents to 50.25 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) published the results of its September cross-border power capacity auction. In Poland, data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 4.0 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday. Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange was steady at 175.68 zlotys ($52.95), while electricity for Wednesday fell to 59.04 euros from 72.08 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil prices edged up to trade close to $114 a barrel after weak European economic data proved to be slightly less gloomy than anticipated and ahead of a U.S. report expected to show a drop in oil stockpiles. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, were up 1.6 percent to 7.62 euros a tonne at 1218 GMT. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) ($1 = 3.3181 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)