PRAGUE, Aug 16 Czech day ahead power climbed on
Thursday as wind generation was forecast to diminish and warmer
weather in the region was expected to drive demand, traders
said.
Electricity for Friday rose 1 percent to 51.55 euros
($63.31)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market,
trading about 10 cents above the day-ahead price in neighbouring
Germany.
Czech market operator OTE cleared prompt power more than 3
percent higher at 52.26 euros as Czech and Slovak prices
converged after splitting a number of times in the past two
weeks.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany dipping to 767 MW with solar
production at around 6 GW.
Further along the curve, the front month fell almost 2
percent to 46.95 euros while Cal '13 baseload moved 5 cents
higher to 48.25 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 price gained
11 cents to 49.50 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
Czech electricity company CEZ has started
providing data on volumes, capacity and outages on Germany's
European Energy Exchange in a bid to boost transparency.
Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to
Slovakia on Friday due to technical restrictions as transmission
lines undergo maintenance.
In Bulgaria, the economy ministry said the Balkan country
has started construction on a gas pipeline under the Danube
river to connect it to neighbouring Romania as part of plans to
ease the nation's near full dependence on Russian
gas.
Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's
utilities would have a total of 3.4 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Saturday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 185.30 zlotys
($55.68)from 181.91 zlotys while electricity for Friday fell
1.02 euros to 56.01 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Brent crude futures edged up and U.S. crude extended gains
after data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week and
housing starts fell in July strengthened the euro and weakened
the dollar, helping support dollar-denominated oil prices.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had risen nearly 1 percent to 7.56 euros a
tonne at 1303 GMT.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
($1 = 3.3278 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)