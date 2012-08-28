* Shutdown extended at Poland's Jaworzno unit
* Serbian water levels forecast mainly unchanged
* Day ahead rises in Poland and Hungary
PRAGUE, Aug 28 Czech day ahead power declined on
Tuesday on lower demand due to a holiday in neighbouring
Slovakia that offset a forecasted fall in renewable generation
in the region, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday fell to 51.90 euros ($64.96) per
megawatt hour from 52.30 euros ahead of the national holiday in
Slovakia, whose power market is linked with that of the Czechs.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
renewable production in Germany falling with wind generation
dipping by more than half to 1 GW and solar down to 5 GW.
"It is probably the holiday keeping day ahead price lower,"
one trader said.
Further along the curve, the front month fell 5 cents to
46.95 euros days ahead of delivery while October decreased
nearly 2 percent to 48.70 euros. Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents
to 48.15 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 3 cents to 49.60 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX exchange.
In Serbia, the hydrometeorological service forecast water
levels for power generation were expected to remain unchanged
through Sept. 4 on all rivers except the Danube where they were
seen slightly up.
The unplanned shutdown of a hardcoal-fired 225-megawatt
unit at Tauron's Jaworzno power plant has been extended
until September 2, Polish power grid operator PSE-Operator said
on Tuesday in its daily outages update.
Hungary's plan to nationalise German utility E.ON's
local units could help Prime Minister Viktor Orban
win an election in 2014 by giving the government control of gas
imports and long-term energy prices, analysts said.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 62.41 euros
from 56.26 euros while electricity for Wednesday on Poland's
POLPX climbed to 193.59 zlotys ($59.33)from 188.85 zlotys.
Oil steadied above $112 as tropical storm Isaac neared
hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, forcing companies to
close down U.S. oil rigs and refineries.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had risen 3 cents to 8.19 euros a tonne at 1317
GMT.
($1 = 0.7990 euros)
($1 = 3.2632 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)