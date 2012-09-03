Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
* Czech ministry proposes shale moratorium * Carbon drives Czech Cal '13 higher * Day-ahead power falls in Czech, rises in Hungary, Poland PRAGUE, Sept 3 Czech power futures rose on Monday, driven higher by gains in carbon as traders looked ahead to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Baseload electricity for 2013 delivery rose 30 cents to 48 euros ($60.50) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Europe, trading 10 cents below the over-the-counter price. "Power futures are up with carbon and traders are waiting to see what will happen with the ECB later this week," one trader said. Czech day-ahead power fell 5 cents to 50.45 euros in the over-the-counter market as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising slightly to 1.3 GW and solar production climbing to 4.9 GW. Around the region, electricity for Tuesday rose 5.78 euros to 56.44 euros on Hungary's HUPX, while day ahead increased to 194.73 zlotys ($58.68) from 169.48 zlotys. The Czech environment ministry said it has proposed a moratorium on shale gas exploration licences until June 2014 to provide time for the government to put new legislation in place. Oil steadied despite Chinese data showing a deepening slowdown for the world's biggest energy consumer, with investors focusing on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen more than 1 percent to 8.17 euros a tonne at 1230 GMT. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) ($1 = 3.3183 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by David Goodman)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).