* Wind generation forecast at 3.3 GW, solar at 4.4 GW * Polish utilies to have 4.6 GW offline on Friday * Spot falls in Poland and Hungary PRAGUE, Sept 5 Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday due to forecasts for stronger wind generation in the region, while power futures decreased along with a lower fuel mix, traders said. Electricity for Thursday slipped to 48.45 euros ($60.86) from 50.46 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and traded down 4 percent at 48.69 on market operator OTE's daily exchange. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 3.3 GW and solar production at 4.4 GW. "Overall small changes in the fundamentals, but they are pointing in a bearish direction for tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, Cal '13 fell 25 cents to 47.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as both coal, gas and oil also declined. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract dipped 25 cents to 49.15 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Poland's grid operator PSE Operator launched a plan to pay industrial consumers for limiting electricity use in peak hours to ease the strain on the country's ageing transmission system. The country's financial market watchdog KNF said it has approved regulations for trading gas and settling transactions on the power exchange POLPX, another step toward opening up Central and Eastern Europe's largest gas market to competition. Data from Poland's grid operator showed Poland's utilities would have a total of 4.6 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday. Day ahead on POLPX fell slightly to 188.41 zlotys ($56.37)from 190.35 zlotys while contracts for delivery for both 2013 and 2014 fell in the over-the-counter market. "We've seen prices fall on the long end of the curve for a few days in a row now, but it's hard to say why," one trader said. "Probably some bigger player is adjusting his position." In Hungary, day ahead on the HUPX exchange tumbled to 51.60 euros form 67.46 euros with the price remaining higher than the spot contracts of its central European neighbours due to demand in the Balkans. Brent crude oil slipped to around $114 a barrel on worries over economic growth and ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting expected to announce new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen about 1 percent 8.13 euros a tonne at 1314 GMT. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) ($1 = 3.3423 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)