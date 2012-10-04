* Poland sells carbon rights to Spain
* Renewables forecast higher
* Spot spread to Hungary narrows
PRAGUE, Oct 4 Electricity for 2013 delivery
surged on Thursday on strong gains in gas, coal, carbon and oil
markets while spot prices in central Europe slumped due to
forecasts for more renewable generation and low weekend demand,
traders said.
The Czech Cal '13 closed up 50 cents at 47.10 euros
($60.77)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe with both the benchmark Hungarian and Slovak
long-term contracts rising to 48.25 euros and 56.10 euros,
respectively.
The spread between central European spot prices narrowed as
Hungary moved closer to the Czech Republic and Slovakia after
spiking nearly 42 euros higher on Tuesday.
The three central European countries combined their day
ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often
traded higher, helping to narrow - and often erase - the typical
Czech and Slovak discount to Germany.
Czech and Slovak day ahead fell more than 9 percent to 40.90
euros on regional exchanges while the spot price on Hungary's
HUPX fell to 41.23 euros with higher prices in some peak hours
explaining the divergence from its central European neighbours.
In over-the-counter trade, Czech day ahead fell more than 7
percent to 41.60 euros, just above spot prices in neighbouring
Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany climbing to 9.6 GW and solar
production hitting 2.3 GW.
"Increasing output from both solar and wind power
production, in addition to lower consumption levels in the
latter part of the day, is expected to push the peak and off
peak II lower compared to today," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 25 cents to 48 euros on Germany's EEX exchange.
Poland's goal of reducing its dependence on Russian gas took
a step forward on Thursday after it secured the final
investments to start construction of its first liquefied natural
gas (LNG) terminal, expected to start importing gas from Qatar
in 2014.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 165.90 zlotys
($52.28)from 173.39 zlotys. The country also announced it had
sold some of its surplus of United Nations'-backed emission
rights to Spain for 40 million euros ($52 million), the Central
European country's largest such transaction to date.
Brent crude oil rose almost $2 per barrel after skirmishes
along the Turkey-Syria border raised fresh concerns over the
security of Middle Eastern oil supplies.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had risen nearly 6 percent to 8 euros a tonne
at 1429 GMT.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)