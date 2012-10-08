* Hungarian, Slovak peak prices soar above 100 euros
* Traders brace for Polish Cal '13 to fall further
* CEZ reports 310 MW in unplanned outages through Oct. 10
PRAGUE, Oct 8 Czech Cal '13 baseload fell on
Monday on lower coal and oil while central European day ahead
prices traded above Germany due to soaring peak prices in
neighbouring Slovakia and Hungary as cross border capacity was
limited in some hours, traders said.
Electricity for 2013 delivery fell 30 cents to 46.95 euros
($61.32)on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe on
economic worries as future energy demand also weighed.
"The Cal is down on lower German spot and lower coal and
oil," one trader said.
Central European spot prices diverged, though Czech, Slovak
and Hungarian day ahead contracts all traded at levels above
Germany.
The three central European countries combined their day
ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often
traded higher, helping to narrow - and often erase - the typical
Czech and Slovak discount to Germany.
Czech day ahead fell more than 6 percent to 46.34 euros
while Slovakia rose almost 1 percent to 49.46 euros and Hungary
gained 2 percent to 50.19 euros on regional exchanges. German
day ahead rose to 44.90 euros on the EPEX spot market.
It was the first time since the three countries joined their
markets that prices in Slovakia and the Czech Republic diverged,
traders said. Peaks prices in hours 19 and 20 soared above 100
euros in Slovakia and Hungary.
Wind generation in Germany was expected to rise to 5.9 GW
and solar production was forecast steady at 2.3 GW, according to
data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
"This is the frist time since market coupling with Hungary
that Czech and Slovak prices were different," another trader
said.
"There was not enough cross border capacity between Czech
Republic and Slovakia."
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 35 cents to 47.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
Data from Czech utility CEZ showed its power plants had a
110 MW unit at Ledvice and a 200 MW unit at Chvaletice offline
for unplanned outages through October 10.
In Poland, the Cal'13 dropped by 1.3 percent to 183.50
zlotys on the over-the-counter market with traders saying they
were bracing for a further fall.
"The Cal'13 is down again and you don't really see the
bottom as there certainly is potential for a drop further to 179
zlotys ($57.41)," one trader said. Day ahead was steady on
Poland's POLPX at 165.02 zlotys.
"The main reason for the decline is the fear of economic
crisis, fuelled by an increase in small generation and
renewables."
Brent crude oil fell to around $111 per barrel on concerns
slower economic growth would curb oil demand, but supply worries
stemming from tension in the Middle East helped check losses.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen half a percent to 7.77 euros a tonne
at 1319 GMT.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
($1 = 3.1179 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by
William Hardy)