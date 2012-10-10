* Solar production in region forecast at 3.1 GW * Croatia to choose power plant partner in April * Polish utilities to have 4.4 GW offline for Friday PRAGUE, Oct 10 Central European day ahead power diverged on Wednesday with forecasts for rising solar production in the region driving Czech and Slovak prices lower as spot power gained in Hungary, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery fell nearly 1 percent to 51.29 euros ($66.14)per megawatt hour on regional exchanges while day ahead in Hungary climbed more than 3 percent to 53.51 euros. German day ahead rose to 52.69 euros on EPEX spot. The three central European countries combined their day ahead markets in September to help provide better supply for the region but since then Hungary has helped to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 1.1 GW but solar production climbing to 3.1 GW. "The outlook for tomorrow is slightly bearish," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Despite a reduction in wind power production, the increase in solar power and the reduction in consumption due to lower cloud cover levels point into a bearish direction." Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '13 contract fell 20 cents to 46.85 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, representing a 1.40 euro discount to the benchmark German long-term contract, market participants said. Around the region, Croatia said it would choose by next April its strategic partner in the construction of a 500-megawatt thermal power plant in the northern Adriatic. Polish power grid company PSE Operator will start rejecting motions to connect new wind farms to the system because of a lack of available capacity. The country's local utilities are expected to build new power blocks that will add 9 gigawatts to the country's total power capacity by the end of the decade. Data from the grid operator showed Polish utilities would have 4.4 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday. Day ahead on the country's POLPX exchange held steady at 188.12 zlotys ($59.46). Brent crude oil held above $114 a barrel and close to a three-week high on Wednesday as worries over the security of Middle East supplies outweighed increasing evidence of slowing global economic growth. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen about 3 percent to 7.66 euros a tonne at 1304 GMT. ($1 = 0.7754 euros) ($1 = 3.1639 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)