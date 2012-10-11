* Wind generation forecast to triple to 4.6 GW
* Polish utilities to have 4.7 GW offline on Saturday
* CEE spot prices diverge
PRAGUE, Oct 11Central European day ahead power
fell on Thursday due to low demand heading into the weekend and
forecasts for rising renewable supply in the region, traders
said.
Czech electricity for Friday fell more than 10 percent to
46.01 euros ($59.36) per megawatt hour, a cent lower than the
Slovak spot on regional exchanges. Hungary dipped 13 percent to
46.54 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
The three central European countries combined their day
ahead markets in September to help provide better supply for the
region but since then Hungary has helped to narrow - and often
erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany.
Prices in the three countries have diverged numerous times,
in part due to limited cross border capacities and high demand
in the Balkans, which has pushed up prices in Hungary.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany jumping more than tripling to 4.6 GW
with solar production easing to 2 GW.
"The picture for tomorrow is bearish," Point Carbon analysts
wrote. "The consumption is down due to weekly business cycle
developments, in particular in off-peak II hours."
Further along the curve, the front month fell 1 percent to
48.40 euros with Cal '13 baseload fell 5 cents to 46.80 euros on
the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 3 cents to 47.55 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
The Czech Republic sold 1 million spot EU carbon permits for
7.59 euros each on Thursday, auction hosts the European Energy
Exchange said.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.7 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid
company PSE Operator showed. Day ahead on
Poland's POLPX exchange fell about 12 zlotys to 176.96 zlotys
($55.75).
France's Dalkia, which controls Warsaw's heating company
SPEC, plans to build a gas-fired combined heat and power plant
in the Polish capital for around 200 million zlotys ($63
million).
Brent crude oil headed for its highest close in a month,
lifted by escalating tension between Syria and Turkey,
maintenance in the North Sea and a supply crunch in oil
products.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had risen 2 cents to 7.74 euros a tonne at 1238
GMT.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
($1 = 3.1742 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)