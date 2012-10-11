* Wind generation forecast to triple to 4.6 GW * Polish utilities to have 4.7 GW offline on Saturday * CEE spot prices diverge PRAGUE, Oct 11Central European day ahead power fell on Thursday due to low demand heading into the weekend and forecasts for rising renewable supply in the region, traders said. Czech electricity for Friday fell more than 10 percent to 46.01 euros ($59.36) per megawatt hour, a cent lower than the Slovak spot on regional exchanges. Hungary dipped 13 percent to 46.54 euros on Hungary's HUPX. The three central European countries combined their day ahead markets in September to help provide better supply for the region but since then Hungary has helped to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. Prices in the three countries have diverged numerous times, in part due to limited cross border capacities and high demand in the Balkans, which has pushed up prices in Hungary. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany jumping more than tripling to 4.6 GW with solar production easing to 2 GW. "The picture for tomorrow is bearish," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "The consumption is down due to weekly business cycle developments, in particular in off-peak II hours." Further along the curve, the front month fell 1 percent to 48.40 euros with Cal '13 baseload fell 5 cents to 46.80 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 3 cents to 47.55 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. The Czech Republic sold 1 million spot EU carbon permits for 7.59 euros each on Thursday, auction hosts the European Energy Exchange said. Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.7 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell about 12 zlotys to 176.96 zlotys ($55.75). France's Dalkia, which controls Warsaw's heating company SPEC, plans to build a gas-fired combined heat and power plant in the Polish capital for around 200 million zlotys ($63 million). Brent crude oil headed for its highest close in a month, lifted by escalating tension between Syria and Turkey, maintenance in the North Sea and a supply crunch in oil products. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen 2 cents to 7.74 euros a tonne at 1238 GMT. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) ($1 = 3.1742 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)