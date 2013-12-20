* Hungarian spot premium remains on power plant outages

* Wind power output forecast consistently above 10 GW

* Czech, Hungarian Cal '14 contracts ease

PRAGUE, Dec 20 Forecasts for healthy wind power output and warmer temperatures coupled with weak demand pushed Central European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday, traders said.

Czech and Slovak electricity for Saturday declined nearly 26 percent to 28.33 euros ($38.72) per megawatt-hour (MWh), while Hungary's fell almost 11 percent to 54.59 euros to remain at a hefty premium partly because of power plant outages.

In over-the-counter trade, day ahead fell to 26.75 euros in the Czech Republic and to 60 euros in Hungary.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 124.95 zlotys ($40.99) from 147.70 zlotys.

"Wind power production this weekend is forecast to be consistently above 10 GW in all hours ... Warm temperatures and the upcoming holiday season drag down demand compared to last weekend," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a report.

Further along the curve, the Czech front-year contract shed 28 cents to 36.47 euros and Hungarian electricity for delivery next year lost 52 cents to 43.48 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

The benchmark German Cal '14 contract fell 28 cents to 37.33 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Brent crude oil rose towards $111 a barrel on Friday, heading for a weekly gain, boosted by a positive outlook for fuel demand in the United States and reduced Libyan supply.

European Union carbon futures fell nearly 2 percent to 4.93 euros per tonne in afternoon trade. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) ($1 = 3.0482 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Dale Hudson)