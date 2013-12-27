* Hungary day ahead at nearly 30 euro premium on exchange
* Wind generation forecast to fall to 6.7 gigawatts
* Czech Cal '14 gains 5 cents to 36.50 euros
PRAGUE, Dec 27 Central European day ahead power
gained on Friday due to less wind generation in the region while
Hungarian prices remained at a healthy premium, traders said.
On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for
Saturday rose 42 percent to 24.28 euros ($33.25) as the
Christmas holidays ended and data from Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany dropping
by more than half to 6.7 gigawatts.
Hungarian day ahead soared 58 percent to 53.91 euros, driven
higher by peak prices of 90.91 euros on the HUPX exchange.
Hungary has traded higher in recent weeks due to limited supply
because of power plant outages and limited cross border
capacity.
Trading was light further along the curve. On the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe the Cal '14 contract
rose 5 cents to 36.50 euros.
The Czech front month rose 55 cents to 40.40 euros and
Hungarian power for January gained 2 euros to 52 euros in
over-the-counter trade.
The benchmark German Cal '14 contract rose 4 cents to 36.70
euros. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 115.45 zlotys
($38.19)from 120.58 zlotys.
Brent crude oil slipped towards $111 a barrel although
supply disruptions in Africa kept losses in check.
($1 = 0.7303 euros)
($1 = 3.0230 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)