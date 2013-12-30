* Wind generation forecast to fall to 4.8 gigawatts

* Demand expected lower across region

* CEZ to reconnect Dukovany reactor one day later than planned

PRAGUE, Dec 30 Czech and Slovak day ahead power slumped on Monday due to weaker demand ahead of the New Year public holiday, while Hungarian spot gained as power plant outages in the region limited supply, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for Tuesday fell more than 6 percent to 27.53 euros ($37.93). Hungarian day ahead jumped 64 percent due to 50.50 euros on the HUPX exchange.

Data from the country's grid operator showed Hungary short of power amid an unplanned outage of a 232 MW unit at Matra, and scattered nuclear power plant shutdowns in the region.

Wind generation in Germany was forecast to fall 4 gigawatts to 4.8 GW for Tuesday, but Czech, Polish, Romanian and Hungarian demand were all pegged lower, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 118.98 zlotys ($39.52) from 129.27.

"The structural decline in consumption levels in relation to the New Year festivities is giving an overall bearish push for the prices," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Trading was light further along with many market participants away from their screens. The Hungarian front month gained 25 cents to 52.25 euros in over-the-counter trade and the Polish front month dipped 2 euros to 150 zlotys.

Around the region, Czech utility CEZ said it would reconnect its 500-megawatt unit four at its Dukovany nuclear power plant on Jan. 2, one day later than planned.

Russian gas exports to Europe in 2013 jumped 16 percent year on year to reach a record high of 161.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), preliminary data from Gazprom Export showed, as shipments from Norway and other sources decreased.

Brent crude fell below $112 a barrel on early signals that oil output from Libya may be starting to recover. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) ($1 = 3.0108 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Louise Heavens)