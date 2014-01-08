* Hungarian day ahead premium widens

* Czech Cal '14 rises off four-month low

* Serbian water levels forecast flat

PRAGUE, Jan 8 Central European day ahead power fell on Wednesday due to continuing mild temperatures that cut heating demand, and a rise in supply from renewables, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for Thursday fell more than 10 percent to 31.08 euros ($42.29)per megawatt hour.

Hungarian day cleared at 50.81 on the HUPX exchange, with the premium to Czech and Slovak prices at nearly 20 euros. The grid operator reported unplanned outages of 320 megawatts at the Mavir coal-fired plant, furthering tightening supply.

In the over-the-counter market, day ahead traded at around 30.75 euros in the Czech Republic, 30.85 euros in Slovakia and 51 euros in Hungary.

Data from Thomson Reuters showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising about 1 gigawatt to 11.8 GW for Thursday with solar output at 1.1 GW.

"The high level of wind power production is the key driver for the price tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "There is some uncertainty about the timing and how high the production will be."

Further along the curve, the Czech front month ticked 15 cents higher to 41.10 euros in over-the-counter trade and Hungarian electricity for February fell 55 cents to 49.75 euros.

On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the Czech Cal '14 contract gained 15 cents to 35.10 euros, rising off a more than four-month low hit a day earlier. The Hungarian front year was unchanged at 43.15 euros.

The benchmark German Cal '14 contract rose 6 cents to 36.02 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 153.57 zlotys ($50.03) from 157.88 zlotys.

The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) has offered capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in February in the CEE region.

Serbian water levels are expected to stay flat through Jan. 14, the hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

European Union carbon futures fell 1 cent to 4.75 euros in afternoon trade. ($1 = 0.7349 euros) ($1 = 3.0697 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)