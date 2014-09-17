* Polish spot prices soar on unplanned outages
* Hungary import capacity from Ukraine rises
* Renewables forecast higher
PRAGUE, Sept 17 Central European spot power
diverged on Wednesday with forecasts for lower renewable output
supporting Czech and Slovak day ahead and more import capacity
from Ukraine and lower consumption driving down Hungarian prompt
prices, traders said.
Czech and Slovak electricity for Thursday rose 10 percent to
36.82 euros ($47.73) per megawatt hour while Hungarian day ahead
fell 14 percent to 38.26 euros as traders said import capacity
from Ukraine rose 200 MW.
"Everybody was a seller today as the HUPX exchange surprised
to the upside yesterday," one trader on the Hungarian market
said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling about 1.5 gigawatts to 2.6 GW
for Thursday with solar production steady at around 5 GW.
Further along the curve, the Czech front month fell 15 cents
to 33.805 euros in over-the-counter trade while the Hungarian
front month rose 20 cents to 43.90 euros.
On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the Czech
Cal '15 contract held steady at 34.15 euros and the Hungarian
front year fell 10 cents to 43.40 euros.
The benchmark German Cal '15 contract climbed 10 cents to
34.85 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade.
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said it
is currently unable to satisfy rising gas demand from Europe,
which has been complaining of declining gas flows from Russia.
Poland's utilities will have 3.8 gigawatts of power offline
for planned maintenance on Friday, data from grid operator PSE
showed. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX shot to
347.13 zlotys ($107.55) from 189.23 zlotys due to a number of
unplanned power plant outages announced on Wednesday.
Official data showed power plant units at Kozienice, Rybnik,
Opole and Belchatow were all off line for unplanned maintenance
starting on Wednesday.
"There are a lot of new outages," one trader on the Polish
market said.
The Romanian parliament's lower house postponed planned
deregulation of household gas prices by two and a half years to
July 2021 aiming to support consumers in the European Union's
second-poorest state.
Brent crude oil consolidated around $99 per barrel,
recovering from a sharp sell-off on hopes the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would help reduce a
global supply glut by cutting output.
European Union carbon futures rose 4 cents to 5.85
euros a tonne in afternoon trading.
(1 US dollar = 0.7714 euro)
(1 US dollar = 3.2276 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)