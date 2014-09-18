* Polish utilities to have 4.6 gigawatts offline on Saturday
PRAGUE, Sept 18 Forecasts for a fall in
renewable production in the region and expectations for lower
power plant output boosted Central European day-ahead
electricity prices on Thursday, traders said.
On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for
Friday rose nearly 4 percent to 38.27 euros ($49.31) per
megawatt-hour while Hungarian day-ahead shot more than 13
percent higher to 43.36 euros.
Hungarian prompt prices have traded at a regional premium to
Czech and Slovak day-ahead, due in part to reduced import
capacity during September.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany dropping more than half to 1.2
gigawatts for Friday, with solar generation ticking about 1.2 GW
lower at 4.6 GW.
"There is much less wind and solar tomorrow," one trader
said. "Also, conventional production is becoming dramatically
lower over the weekends, which has been supporting prices on
Fridays and Saturdays."
Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '15 contract fell 10
cents to 34.05 euros and the Hungarian front year held steady at
43.40 euros in over-the-counter trade.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract
climbed 5 cents to 34.85 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
afternoon trade.
Poland's utilities will have 4.6 gigawatts of power offline
for planned maintenance on Saturday, including an 858-MW unit at
Belchatow, data from grid operator PSE showed.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 289.07 zlotys ($88.82)
from 347.13 zlotys, remaining high due to a number of unplanned
power plant outages, traders said.
Bulgaria is in talks with neighbouring Greece on gas
imports, fearing the Ukraine crisis may lead to disruption of
supply from Russia, the Bulgarian economy minister said.
Poland, meanwhile, is taking steps towards creating a gas
trading and transit hub in Central and Eastern Europe aimed at
accomplishing what much of the region has failed to do: shake
off almost complete reliance on Russian gas imports.
Oil traded slightly lower below $99 a barrel, pressured by
ample supply and concern over the weakening of demand growth in
major consumer nations, as well as a rise in the U.S. dollar.
European Union carbon futures rose 1 cent to 6
euros a tonne in afternoon trading.
(1 US dollar = 0.7761 euro)
(1 US dollar = 3.2545 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Dale Hudson)