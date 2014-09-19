* Offline 858 MW Belchatow unit on schedule to restart next
week
* Wind generation forecast to rise to above 8 GW on Monday
* Fresh talks on Russia-Ukraine gas pricing lined up for
Sept. 26
PRAGUE, Sept 19 Central European day ahead power
fell on Friday on lower demand heading into the weekend, with
further declines expected next week after forecasts for
increased levels of renewables output, traders said.
On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for
Friday fell nearly 11 percent to 34.21 euros ($43.96) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) while Hungarian day ahead dropped by about
15 percent to 36.75 euros.
Prices were expected to slide further as data from Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind power generation
in Germany surging to more than 8 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from
about 1.6 GW on Friday. Solar production was pegged to fall to
3.7 GW from 4.9 GW.
Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '15 contract rose 5
cents to 34.15 euros and the Hungarian front year gained 5 cents
to 43.45 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract
climbed 6 cents to 34.90 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX exchange.
Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica
could buy part of the electricity distribution assets
that Italy's Enel plans to sell, it said in a
statement.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia,
Ukraine and the European Union had a preliminary agreement to
hold new talks on resolving a gas-pricing dispute between Russia
and Ukraine on Sept. 26, Russian news agencies reported.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 183.18 zlotys ($56.25),
with the offline 858 MW coal-fired unit at Belchatow on schedule
for a return to operation next week.
Brent crude oil steadied below $98 a barrel, not far above
26-month lows reached at the start of the week as OPEC talk of a
production cut balanced worries about ample supply at a time of
fragile demand.
European Union carbon futures fell 5 cents to 5.94
euros a tonne in afternoon trading.
(1 US dollar = 0.7781 euro)
(1 US dollar = 3.2566 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by David Goodman)