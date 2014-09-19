* Offline 858 MW Belchatow unit on schedule to restart next week

* Wind generation forecast to rise to above 8 GW on Monday

* Fresh talks on Russia-Ukraine gas pricing lined up for Sept. 26

PRAGUE, Sept 19 Central European day ahead power fell on Friday on lower demand heading into the weekend, with further declines expected next week after forecasts for increased levels of renewables output, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for Friday fell nearly 11 percent to 34.21 euros ($43.96) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while Hungarian day ahead dropped by about 15 percent to 36.75 euros.

Prices were expected to slide further as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind power generation in Germany surging to more than 8 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from about 1.6 GW on Friday. Solar production was pegged to fall to 3.7 GW from 4.9 GW.

Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '15 contract rose 5 cents to 34.15 euros and the Hungarian front year gained 5 cents to 43.45 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract climbed 6 cents to 34.90 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica could buy part of the electricity distribution assets that Italy's Enel plans to sell, it said in a statement.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia, Ukraine and the European Union had a preliminary agreement to hold new talks on resolving a gas-pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine on Sept. 26, Russian news agencies reported.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 183.18 zlotys ($56.25), with the offline 858 MW coal-fired unit at Belchatow on schedule for a return to operation next week.

Brent crude oil steadied below $98 a barrel, not far above 26-month lows reached at the start of the week as OPEC talk of a production cut balanced worries about ample supply at a time of fragile demand.

European Union carbon futures fell 5 cents to 5.94 euros a tonne in afternoon trading. (1 US dollar = 0.7781 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.2566 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by David Goodman)