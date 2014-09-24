* Wind generation forecast at 6.5 GW for Thursday

* Russia gas flows via Ukraine higher than day ago

* Poland has 1.1 GW offline for unplanned maintenance

PRAGUE, Sept 24 Above average wind production and more availability from coal-fired plants in the region pushed Czech day ahead prices lower on Wednesday though Hungarian and Slovak spot power gained on power plant outages, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech electricity for Thursday fell 4.4 percent to 36.21 euros ($46.3) per megawatt hour while Slovak day ahead gained 5.5 percent to 41.87 euros and Hungarian prompt power rose just over 1 percent to 43.87 euros.

Data from Hungary's grid operator showed two coal fired units totalling 452 megawatts were offline for unplanned outages while Slovakia's Mochovce had a block off the grid and limited cross-border capacity to the Czech Republic, traders said.

"There is more wind and better coal and lignite availability in Germany, which is putting pressure on Czech," one trader said. "But there is a line of the interconnector to the Czech Republic for Slovakia out as well as a block at Mochovce."

Wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise just over 2 gigawatts (GW) to 6.5 GW with solar generation falling to 3.2 GW from 4.8 GW for Thursday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '15 edged 10 cents higher to 34.05 euros and the Hungarian front year rose 20 cents to 43.60 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract gained 10 cents to 34.75 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 180.32 zlotys ($55.2) from 194.37 zlotys as data from the bourse showed utilities had 1.1 GW offline for unplanned outages, a decline from a day earlier.

The International Court of Arbitration in Paris accepted Romania's case against Italy's Enel over an outstanding stake in a local power supplier, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia via Ukraine on Wednesday were a touch above the level of the previous day, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream's website showed.

Oil fell towards $96 a barrel as rising supply from Africa and Iraq offset mounting tensions in the Middle East and better-than-expected data in China.

European Union carbon futures rose nearly 2 percent to 5.78 euros a tonne in afternoon trading. (1 US dollar = 0.7828 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.2648 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by David Clarke)