PRAGUE, Sept 30 Less nuclear and thermal supply along with low wind and solar generation levels in the region lifted central European spot prices on Tuesday, traders said.

On regional exchanges, electricity for Wednesday rose half a percent to 45.29 euros ($57.15) per megawatt hour in the Czech Republic, gained 4 percent to 47.81 euros in Slovakia and climbed 9 percent to 50.61 in Hungary where data showed cross border capacity from Slovakia was limited.

Wind generation in Germany was forecast to drop to 1 gigawatt for Wednesday from 1.7 GW a day earlier with solar production falling about 1 GW to 3.4 GW, according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data.

"Wind is low, there is an outage in Germany and nuclear plants in France are offline, which is making this region tighter as well," one trader said.

Further along the curve, Czech electricity for October fell 15 cents to 34.30 euros while the Hungarian front month climbed 45 cents to 47.50 euros.

On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the Czech Cal '15 contract rose 15 cents to 34.05 euros and the Hungarian front year edged 5 cents higher to 43.70 euros.

The benchmark German Cal '15 contract gained 15 cents to 34.73 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia via Ukraine were stable on Tuesday, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream's website showed.

Serbia's water levels are expected to remain unchanged on all rivers apart from the Sava and Morava, where they are seen decreasing slightly through Oct. 7, the hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Day ahead prices on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 198.89 zlotys($60.06) from 215.54 zlotys, with the return of nearly 1.5 GW to the grid on Wednesday after unplanned outages a day earlier helping to lift prices, data showed.

Brent oil steadied above $97 a barrel, supported by U.S. and Chinese economic data, but still heading for its deepest quarterly drop in more than two years.

European Union carbon futures rose 3 cents to 5.80 euros a tonne in afternoon trading. (1 US dollar = 0.7925 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.3116 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)