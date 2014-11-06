* Paks unit 3 reconnected to grid

* Wind generation to more than double

* Czech Cal '15 rises to 33.83 euros per megawatt hour

WARSAW, Nov 6 Expectations for weaker power demand heading into the weekend and higher renewables generation in the region pushed central European day ahead prices lower on Thursday, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for Friday fell by more than 17 percent to 38.15 euros ($47.40) per megawatt hour. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell by almost 24 percent to 51.51 euros as unit 3 at the Paks nuclear power plant was reconnected to the grid the previous evening.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany more than doubling to 4.3 gigawatts on Friday with solar output pegged to rise to 2.2 gigawatts from 791 megawatts. Consumption was seen falling across the region.

Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '15 rose 3 cents to close at 33.83 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe where the Hungarian front-year contract held steady at 42.35 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract was unchanged at 34.25 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange.

The German-based Central Allocation Office offered capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in December of 2014 in the CEE region.

Day-ahead prices on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 332.18 zlotys ($97.70) from 255.92 zlotys as bourse data showed planned and unplanned outages would fall to 5.8 gigawatts from 6.6 gigawatts a day earlier.

Brent crude oil fell towards $82 a barrel as apparent momentum towards a deal between Iran and world powers over its nuclear programme and a strong U.S. dollar overwhelmed supply shocks in the Middle East.

European carbon futures fell by 1 cent to 6.64 euros a tonne in afternoon trading.

($1 = 0.8048 euro) ($1= 3.3999 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Michael Kahn and David Evans)