MUMBAI Oct 24 Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd
and ACC Ltd fall after the cement makers
reported lower-than-expected July-September earnings.
ACC and Ambuja are controlled by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd
, the world's No.2 cement maker, which in July said it
plans to restructure its Indian operations to cut costs.
Shares in Ambuja Cements fell as much as 2.3 percent after
it posted a 45 percent fall in net profit to 1.66 billion rupees
($26.95 million), missing market estimates of 2.4 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ACC Ltd also fell as much as 1.8 percent after net
profit for India's second-largest cement maker halved to 1.21
billion rupees in the July-September quarter, missing estimates
of 1.89 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)