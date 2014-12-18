(Repeats item that first ran on Wednesday, no changes to text)
* Global FX reserves may have dropped 2 percent in Q3
* First drop since late 2008/early 2009
* Euro, Australian and Canadian dollars to be hit
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 17 Central bank foreign exchange
reserves may have fallen last quarter for the first time since
the global financial crisis, halting a decade-long shift out of
dollars and threatening a key support for the euro and
Australian and Canadian dollars.
Ever since the dollar's rise accelerated in July on
expectations that the Federal Reserve could start raising
interest rates next year, forex reserves held by central banks
have started to fall from record highs.
And with Russia in crisis, fears have grown that central
banks from South Korea to Turkey and Indonesia would have to
draw more from their reserves to stem a flight of capital and
prevent sharp local currency losses feeding inflation and
hampering foreign-currency debt servicing.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets estimate global reserves are
2 percent lower in the third quarter compared with the previous
three months. The International Monetary Fund is set to issue
reserves data at the end of December.
That would translate into a $240 billion drop in global
reserves, estimated at $12 trillion, and the first fall since
late 2008/early 2009. Two-thirds of global reserves are held by
emerging market economies, with China holding the bulk.
"Central banks typically have fixed ratios that they
allocate to dollars, euros and other currencies in their
reserves," said Neil Mellor, strategist at Bank of New York
Mellon.
"So if overall reserves are shrinking, you have to sell
euros and other currencies so that the ratios are maintained.
The decade-long diversification process which has helped the
euro will reverse and the euro will be the hardest hit."
The U.S. dollar's share of global foreign currency reserves
was around 61 percent and the euro's 24 percent at the end of
the second quarter, based on IMF data.
That compared with 61.8 percent and 23.8 percent
respectively in the same period of 2013. In 1999, when the euro
was introduced, the single currency's share was 17.8 percent,
but that has steadily risen, mostly at the expense of the
dollar. During that time, the euro has gained almost 20 percent
against the greenback.
"In the past, passive diversification by sovereigns has
compressed volatility, boosted the euro and high-yield G10
currencies," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.
"With higher U.S. rates, emerging market central banks will
probably be busier defending their own currencies and drawing
down reserves. As such, outflows from China and general reserve
declines across emerging markets will likely become the norm."
INFLUENTIAL PLAYERS
Central banks, like that of China, South Korea and Taiwan
are active and influential players in the $5.5 trillion a day
currency market. But they tend to conduct their business as
discreetly as possible so as to minimise market volatility.
They rarely change the mix of reserves they hold, but with
the most liquid currencies like the U.S. dollar and yen offering
meagre returns given official rates near zero, a few have
diversified into higher-yielding currencies.
The Russian central bank, for example, has steadily bought
growth-linked Australian and Canadian dollars,
which had a combined stake of 3.9 percent of global reserves at
the end of the second quarter. But with Russian reserves
tumbling to a five-year low, that demand will fall.
"Reserve accumulation in recent years was mostly by oil
exporters in the Gulf, Russia, Nigeria and obviously they have
been losing reserves and they will continue to lose reserves,"
said David Hauner, head of fixed income and economics for EEMEA
at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.
Chinese FX reserves fell to $3.888 trillion at the end of
the third quarter, a decline of $105.2 billion in the quarter.
"The overall trend remains one of slowing global reserve
growth," said Elsa Lignos, senior currency analyst at RBC
Capital. "The 'recycling' into non-dollar currencies will no
longer be a source of support for the rest of G10."
