LONDON May 7 Investors spooked by the "taper
tantrum" of 2013, when global markets took fright at the U.S.
Federal Reserve's first hint that it might taper its monetary
expansion policy, take note: 2016 could be the year of the
"triple taper tantrum".
That's the prediction of analysts at Morgan Stanley, who
argue that the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan
might all taper their super-loose monetary policies next year if
growth and inflation across the three regions pick up enough.
The world's three biggest central banks are at different
stages of post-crisis management, so it's a bold call. But it
shows just how much markets have turned since the start of the
year, when deflation was their worst fear.
"What is unknown is whether the economic situation will pan
out as we see it," said Manoj Pradhan, global economist at
Morgan Stanley in London and co-author of the report. "We've had
a few surprises recently, but the trajectory of monetary policy
and growth is leading in that direction."
The Fed has stopped its bond-buying programme and its next
move will almost certainly be a rate increase. The ECB has just
begun a 1 trillion-euro quantitative easing programme, which is
set to run to September 2016. The BOJ's QE programme has paused
but could resume at any stage.
If growth and inflation pick up in the euro zone and Japan,
however, the ECB and BOJ will not need to provide further
monetary stimulus.
Pradhan says the "triple taper tantrum" is likely to pan out
as follows: The Fed divests its mortgage-backed securities
portfolio in the first half of 2016 and both the ECB and BOJ run
down their QE programmes in the second half of 2016.
"None of these are yet on investor screens in a manner that
affects their investment decisions, if our conversations are
anything to go by," Pradhan said.
In late May 2013, then-Fed chair Ben Bernanke dropped the
strongest hint to date that the Fed would begin winding down its
bond purchases. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note started
rising from around 1.4 percent.
Bernanke appeared to back off from those comments a month
later, sparking more market volatility, particularly Treasuries.
The 10-year yield rose to 1.80 percent, fell, then climbed back
above 2 percent that September.
That pales against the gyrations across all bond markets
this week. Suddenly spooked by near-zero or even negative yields
and a 50 percent rise in oil prices since January, investors
have dumped German bonds in a manner not seen for decades.
The yield rose to a high of just under 80 basis points on
Thursday from only five basis points in mid-April.
Bund volatility soared to its highest since German reunification
and bond prices were on course for the biggest fall since then.
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a five-month high above 2.30
percent, marking a rise of 50 basis points in only a
month.
