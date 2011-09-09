SANTIAGO, Sept 9 Chile's peso closed down around 1.5 percent on Friday, tracking world stocks that tumbled on worries over Europe's festering debt problems and lower prices for Chile's top export copper, traders said.

The peso CLP= ended down 1.51 percent to bid 469.50 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Froilan Romero)