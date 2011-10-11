RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO Oct 11 Chile's peso closed sharply stronger on Tuesday, tracking gains from a global bourse rally on Monday when local markets were closed for a public holiday, and despite a new sharp fall in Chile's main export, copper.
The peso CLP=CL ended up a preliminary 1.77 percent to bid 509.20 per U.S. dollar, surging to its strongest in over two weeks. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.