UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chile's peso CLP=CL ended at a 14-month low on Tuesday, dragged down by the slipping price of the country's top export, copper CMCU3, which closed off for a fifth day, and falling stocks worldwide.
For more see [ID:nL5E7L41EK].
"Copper hasn't recovered, and therefore neither has the peso," said Daniel Soto, an analyst with ForexChile in Santiago.
The peso closed a preliminary 1.8 percent lower to bid 534.70 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since July 2010. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.