SANTIAGO Oct 4 Chile's peso CLP=CL ended at a 14-month low on Tuesday, dragged down by the slipping price of the country's top export, copper CMCU3, which closed off for a fifth day, and falling stocks worldwide.

For more see [ID:nL5E7L41EK].

"Copper hasn't recovered, and therefore neither has the peso," said Daniel Soto, an analyst with ForexChile in Santiago.

The peso closed a preliminary 1.8 percent lower to bid 534.70 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since July 2010. (Editing by James Dalgleish)