DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO, Sept 29 Chile's peso CLP= opened down over 1 percent on Thursday, dragged down by slipping prices for top export copper CMCU3.
For more, see [ID:nL5E7KT1MK].
The peso fell 1.10 percent to bid 518.20 per dollar, after falling last week to its lowest level in over a year.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: