SANTIAGO Oct 5 Chilean stocks extended early gains to soar in midday Wednesday trade, rebounding from a steep slide in the previous session as they tracked European equities lifted by euro zone debt hopes.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA was trading 3.8 percent stronger, boosted by shares of retail and commodity-related stocks such as industrial conglomerate and bourse heavyweight Copec COP.SN, up 5.6 percent, and in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), which were up 7.4 percent, after a sharp slide in recent sessions.