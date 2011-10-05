Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
SANTIAGO Oct 5 Chilean stocks extended early gains to soar in midday Wednesday trade, rebounding from a steep slide in the previous session as they tracked European equities lifted by euro zone debt hopes.
For more see [ID:nN1E7940I9].
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA was trading 3.8 percent stronger, boosted by shares of retail and commodity-related stocks such as industrial conglomerate and bourse heavyweight Copec COP.SN, up 5.6 percent, and in Chilean LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N), which were up 7.4 percent, after a sharp slide in recent sessions. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.